Metro Transit announces service plans for State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just over two weeks away but you can already start planning how you’ll get there.

Metro Transit has announced its service plans for this year’s Minnesota State Fair, including its Park and Ride, express bus and regular route options.

Fairgoers can park for free and get a free ride to the fairgrounds at 28 locations around the Twin Cities metro. Click here to see that full list.

Regular routes that serve the fairgrounds include the A Line and Route 3. Those routes can be paid for using cash, the Metro Transit app or a transit pass.

Then, there are the express buses that serve Metro Transit’s State Fair Transit Hub, which is on the west side of the fairgrounds. Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit will also this service on select days during the fair. Click here to find more information.

Of course, there are also parking options for fairgoers who opt to not use the Metro Transit service.

The fair offers limited parking on a first-come, first-served basis for $20. There is also a special lot for motorcycle parking on Como Avenue near the International Institute for $15 compared to $20 in the other lots.

The fair also offers three free corrals for anyone who rides a non-licensed bike or scooter to the fair. However, those with license plates will be required to park in the motorcycle or general lots and pay those rates.