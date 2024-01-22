Metro Transit: 2 teen girls injured in knife fight at downtown St. Paul bus shelter

Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital Monday evening after they were hurt in a knife fight at a downtown St. Paul bus shelter, Metro Transit officials said.

Officers with the Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments responded to a reported assault just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth and Minnesota streets. Three juvenile girls between the ages of 15 and 17 were found fighting, officials said.

Two of the girls, who Metro Transit police believe to be a suspect and a victim, were taken to Regions Hospital. They are both expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.