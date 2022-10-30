Metro cities, counties hold pumpkin, leaf disposal events

As Minnesotans transition into November, agencies around the metro are holding events to help people dispose of pumpkins and leaves.

See how you can contribute to statewide composting efforts below. Click the provided links for more details.

Pumpkin drop-off

Brooklyn Park – If you don’t have your own compost bin, drop off pumpkins without candles or decorations at the container in Central Park from Nov. 1-7. Residents of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal and New Hope are included.

Coon Rapids – Put plain pumpkins in the organics container at the recycling center.

Dakota County – Dakota County authorities specify how to get rid of pumpkins here.

Eagan – Drop off pumpkins for free on Nov. 6 and 7.

Edina – The city is holding a “Pumpkin Smash & Bash” from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Minneapolis – Put your decoration-free pumpkins in your green organics recycling cart. Learn more about organics recycling here.

Plymouth – Pumpkin, apple and gourd drop-off is available for the first half of November.

Ramsey County – Yard waste sites are accepting pumpkins without candles, paint or other decorations for free.

Rosemount – Drop off pumpkins at a free event on Nov. 6.

Leaf drop-off

Dakota County – Dakota County authorities specify how to get rid of yard waste here.

Eden Prairie – Eden Prairie’s Yard Waste Site is open through Nov. 20.

Golden Valley – Drop off leaves Oct. 29 through Nov. 12 at Brookview Park.

Hennepin County – Hennepin County authorities specify how to dispose of yard waste here.

Jordan – Learn how you can drop off yard waste for free through the city’s Household Organics site.

St. Louis Park – Learn about weekly yard waste collection here.