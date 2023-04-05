Met Council looking for owner of lost diamond ring found at wastewater treatment plant

The Metropolitan Council is asking people to help identify a lost diamond ring found at the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The ring was found back in March when a maintenance crew was working on a piece of equipment that separates large and heavy items from the wastewater. A technician spotted a shiny object in the sand and grit and discovered that it was a diamond ring.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Council said they know the ring entered the wastewater stream near Rogers, Minn. They don’t know how long the ring has been there.

If you think the ring may be yours, you can submit a photo of the ring or provide a detailed description. A photo of the ring will not be released, but the Met Council says it has distinctive features that the owner will be able to describe.

“There are only three things you should flush,” said Maintenance Manager John Tierney, “and a diamond ring isn’t one of them.”

KSTP-TV reporter Alex Jokich will have more on this story during Wednesday evening’s newscasts.