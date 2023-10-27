Met Council approves Summit Avenue Trail plan

The Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan took another step forward this week, gaining approval from the Metropolitan Council.

The plan, which has been the subject of much debate, was approved by the St. Paul City Council back in May and, after some delay, by the Met Council on Wednesday.

With the latest approval, the project is now eligible to get regional funding.

Among the goals of the project is to improve safety for bicyclists by making a raised bike path separated by a curb from the road. It would run along Summit from the Mississippi River and the Samuel H. Morgan Regional Trail.

However, not everyone supports the plan, as some residents believe it would have too great of an impact on the area’s tree canopy and historical landscape while others oppose the project’s nearly $12.5 million cost estimate. Those concerns led to a petition for an environmental review but that was denied earlier this month.

The project is still in its concept/visioning stage and several Met Council members highlighted the chance to continue commenting on and shaping the future of the city’s plan.

More information on the plan can be found online.