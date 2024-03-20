Megan Thee Stallion kicking off tour in Minneapolis with Glorilla

It’s going to be a “Hot Girl Summer” in Minneapolis this May as Megan Thee Stallion kicks off her world tour with special guest Glorilla.

The 31-stop Hot Girl Summer Tour will mark three-time Grammy award winner Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever worldwide headlining tour. Glorilla, author of songs like “FNF” and “Yeah, Glo!”, will join Megan for the domestic stops on tour.

The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on May 14 at the Target Center, with additional stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song, “HISS,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in February and later became the first female solo rap song to debut at number one on the Billboard Global 200.

Pre-sale tickets will be available March 21 at 1 p.m., while general tickets go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.