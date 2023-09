The University of Minnesota has introduced a new apple variety: Kudos.

Like its sibling SweeTango, Kudos is a cross between Honeycrisp and Zestar! apples. They’re said to be crisp and juicy with some tropical overtones and feature blushed red skin speckled with white.

Harvest for these apples comes around late September, and while the U of M began distributing Kudos trees in 2022, the fruit is not expected to be available until 2026.