Meeker County authorities seek help finding missing man, vehicle found abandoned

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Litchfield man.

Logan Sitz, 33, was reported missing Thursday. His vehicle was found abandoned at West Ripley Park in Litchfield, authorities said.

Sitz is 5’08” and weighs 155 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not have information on what he was last seen wearing.

The sheriff’s office believes he may still be in Litchfield.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who had contact with him in the last two weeks is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.