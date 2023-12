The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tamarack Drive in Oak View Road.

A house in Medina is a complete loss after a fire on Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the area of Tamarack Drive and Oakview Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the house was under construction, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the scene in Medina on Monday night (KSTP-TV)