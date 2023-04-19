MDH warns private well owners of flood risks, urges preventative action

With flood levels expected to crest in many Minnesota communities this week, health officials are warning private well owners of the risks posed by floodwaters.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it’s important for anyone with a private well to take preventative action if they may be impacted by floodwaters so they reduce the chances of their drinking water becoming contaminated.

Contaminated wells pose a health risk and the impact is usually less visible than other flood damage, officials say.

With that in mind, MDH is urging private well owners to: