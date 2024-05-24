MDH warns of possible measles exposure at HCMC

State health officials say visitors and patients at Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) may have been exposed to measles earlier this week.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), three siblings from Anoka County developed symptoms of measles shortly after returning from a visit to Europe and went to HCMC this week for care.

However, their visit may have exposed others at the hospital between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, MDH says. As of Friday, no school or child care exposures had been found.

MDH says anyone who may have been exposed to measles at the hospital should confirm their vaccination status, and those who are pregnant or immunocompromised should contact their regular health care provider.

It can take between seven and 21 days of exposure to start developing symptoms — high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body — MDH noted. The disease is also very contagious and can be spread just by talking, coughing or being around others, although people vaccinated against measles are considered low-risk.

A total of nine measles cases have been confirmed in Minnesota this year.

MDH has more information about the disease online.