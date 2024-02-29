MDH says proposed Roseville rehabilitation hospital not in public interest

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says that a proposed 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Roseville would not be in the public interest.

The determination is the result of an analysis and public comments gathered by MDH officials, according to a news release from the agency.

Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings proposed the project on Jan. 31, 2023, saying the focus on the hospital would be on providing intensive rehabilitation services to patients who need physical, occupational and speech therapy to those who need the services on a long-term basis. MDH says it began its review in September 2023.

RELATED: Public comment session on proposed specialty hospitals in Roseville, St. Paul set for Wednesday

The department says the project would create unneeded, costly capacity and could destabilize the existing rehabilitation care delivery system in the metro area.

The news release from MDH also cites a state statute that requires any entity seeking a hospital license to submit a plan to MDH for review and assessment.

Minnesota currently has a moratorium on adding new hospitals or hospital beds. However, the legislature has a process for considering exceptions to the moratorium. That includes conducting a review on whether or not the proposals serve the public interest.

MDH said it delivered these findings to the Minnesota Legislature, which will make the final decision on whether or not to grant an exception to the moratorium for the proposal.

CLICK HERE to view the full report on the proposal along with findings, public comments and a full report on the proposal.