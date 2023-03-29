MDH continues long COVID research in 2023

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is continuing its long COVID work throughout 2023.

The research focuses on increasing awareness and providing resources for the general public and healthcare providers.

MDH worked with Stratis Health and other health care consultants to create a network of 20 primary care specialists treating long COVID patients in Minnesota.

This network of providers is known as the Long COVID Guiding Council and focuses on developing strategies that help improve the access and quality of long COVID care.

The council meets monthly to discuss new evidence, treatment, and current practices with input from healthcare workers and patients.

State epidemiologist and medical director at the Minnesota Department of Health, Dr. Ruth Lynfield, commented on the unpredictability of the condition.

“We still have a lot to learn about long COVID. But laying the groundwork to expand awareness about the emerging evidence and the available treatments is an important first step toward improving outcomes for those suffering from the impacts of long COVID.”

According to the MDH, tens of thousands of Minnesotans face ongoing symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and more, with some symptoms lasting for months or years.

With the correct medical care, many people can manage their symptoms and improve their overall health and quality of life.

MDH has created two post-COVID surveys to help people better understand the lasting effects of COVID-19.