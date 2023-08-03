McLeod County mourns deputy’s ‘sudden’ death

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its deputies.

Deputy Larry Monskey passed away hours after finishing his shift on Tuesday, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.

Monskey joined the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and had previously served with the Lester Prairie Police Department. Before that, he held roles as a security officer at Mall of America and a reserve officer for the Robbinsdale Police Department.

“Larry is fondly remembered for his dedication to the communities he served, his support for those he served alongside, and especially for the pride he showed for his children,” Langenfeld wrote in a statement. “Larry will be greatly missed for his kindness to others; he showed genuine care to citizens and coworkers. He was honored to protect and serve.”

Details on memorial services will be shared in the coming days.