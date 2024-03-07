McCoy’s Public House in St. Louis Park to close this month after more than 20 years in business

A popular family-owned bar and restaurant in St. Louis Park announced it will close at the end of the month after being in business for more than two decades.

According to a news release sent Thursday morning, McCoy’s Public House will close its doors at the end of the business day on Saturday, March 30.

The McCoy’s crew said they “will go all out” with a St. Patrick’s Day party the weekend of March 15-17.

They will then hold an “Irish Wake” on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30 to give customers a chance to say goodbye.

The bar and restaurant’s owner shared the following message with the public:

“We want to thank our dedicated staff who have made all of this possible. While this is sad news, we should all celebrate a very solid run. The industry is certainly has its highs and lows. Today’s challenges keep growing. Marty was hopeful he could find a partner to join his efforts in revitalizing the space of the concept, but time has run out. We are closing McCoy’s knowing we gave it our all and we had a lot of fun in the process. Our regulars have been our lifeblood, we will miss them tremendously. We are very proud of what we have done here, and we will leave knowing we made an impact on the Saint Louis Park Community.” -McCoy’s Public House Owner Marty Collins

Marty opened the independent restaurant back in October of 2003 with his late father, Tom Collins.

