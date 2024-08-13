Mayor Carter delivers 2025 budget address for St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Tuesday delivered his 2025 budget address.

The proposed budget totals $855 million with a $24.5 million increase in the city’s general fund.

Carter added that his 2025 budget proposes a 7.9% property tax increase — adding $16.4 million to the city’s property tax levy. This would result in an increase of about $11/month for a median value home.

The budget proposal includes investments in public safety, housing, downtown and homeless response. It also includes new firefighter positions promotions to operate a new fire station, an all-in housing approach to launch an office-to-housing conversion study, activating public spaces in downtown and climate investments.

Tuesday’s address is the first step in the city’s budget process.

There will also be a series of public hearings before City Council adopts a final budget and property tax rate.

Tuesday’s full address can be found here.