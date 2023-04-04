Mayo Clinic to stop requiring masks in buildings
Starting next week, Mayo Clinic will no longer require masks for patients and staff in certain areas of the campus.
Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that, on April 10, the clinic will make the change that they say is the result of consistently lower rates of hospitalizations, mortality and infection of COVID-19 in Mayo Clinic buildings.
“In line with Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, Mayo Clinic will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings,” a press release said. “High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.”
Those who want to continue wearing masks at Mayo Clinic are free to do so.