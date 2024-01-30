Maui Rising: The Lahaina fire and recovery

The devastating fire last summer in Hawaii killed dozens of people, displaced thousands and destroyed one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Since then, billions of dollars have been poured into recovery efforts.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority allowed 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Megan Newquist special access to explore what it was like living through the blaze and the recovery since then.

Click the video box above to watch the full story.