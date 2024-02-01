Maui Rising: Recovering businesses

The massive fire last summer in Hawaii killed dozens of people and left a trail of devastation across Maui.

Hundreds of businesses were destroyed and some business owners didn’t know for months what, if anything, was left after the blaze.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Megan Newquist and Photojournalist Bill Middeke recently got special access to share the stories of those in Hawaii and caught up with a business owner as she got to see her event venue for the first time since the fire.