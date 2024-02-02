Maui rebuilding after fires decimate Lahaina

Money continues to pour in to help those impacted by the wildfires in Maui over the summer.

One of those involved in the relief efforts was Charlie Torgerson, a Minnesota chef.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Megan Newquist and Photojournalist Bill Middeke recently got special access to share the stories of those in Hawaii and captured the special connection between Torgerson and Hawaii.

Click the video box above to watch the full story.