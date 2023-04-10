Massive sinkhole opens up on Girard Avenue in south Minneapolis

It’s no secret that city streets are in terrible condition right now, but a sinkhole in Minneapolis’ Uptown area is taking the problem to another level.

People gawked at a pit that had consumed a section of the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 27th Street West on Sunday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS talked with a neighbor, Basheer Khan, who said the collapse happened right before his eyes as he was leaving to get lunch.

“I was just coming out of the apartment — I was gonna get Chipotle down the street — and I was walking down, it just collapsed right there,” Khan said.

A driver was coming down the street when the street caved in, but the car had enough distance to stop before landing in the hole, Khan said.

Minneapolis spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the Public Works Department will be out to assess the damage Monday morning and hatch a plan for repairing the hole.

“It’s too early to know what and how long the repairs will be and take,” she said.

City workers had placed traffic cones and caution tape around the sinkhole, which is roughly 10 feet by 5 feet in size. McKenzie says more barriers are expected to be set up Sunday night.