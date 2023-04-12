Masks no longer required in several metro area hospitals

Several hospitals in the Twin Cities have begun rolling back their masking policies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Tracker has shown a steady downward trend in both COVID infections and hospitalizations.

On April 2, CentraCare stopped requiring masks for staff and patients, unless a patient has respiratory symptoms.

Health Partners has made masking optional except when necessary for patient health.

Mayo Clinic started easing mask use on April 10. Masks are not required, except in high-risk patient settings. Mayo said the low rate of COVID-19 in Mayo facilities led to the rollback.

The Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) changed its mask rules on April 11. In an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, HCMC said masking is required for staff in patient-facing roles, which include entering patient rooms, conducting therapies, Welcomes Services, patient transportation, and patient-facing registration. Masking is optional for patients and visitors.

Allina Health is not requiring masks after April 18, with some exceptions. A spokesperson for Allina said this decision was based on decreasing levels of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in their facility.

North Memorial is no longer requiring masks at their facilities.

Visitors at any of these facilities may choose to still wear a mask.