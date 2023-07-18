Maplewood woman killed in weekend crash that hurt 8 others on Highway 61

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Maplewood woman is dead and eight others are recovering from injuries following a weekend crash in St. Paul.

According to an incident report, the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound Highway 61 at Burns Avenue.

The report says a Dodge Journey was making a left turn from northbound Highway 61 to westbound Burns Avenue when it was hit by a Subaru Impreza. It goes on to say that the four people inside the Impreza were taken to an area hospital.

However, a passenger — identified as 61-year-old Pa Moua — died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, all five people inside the Journey were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.