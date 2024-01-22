Maplewood Rep. Fischer recovering from heart attack, surgery

An area state representative says he is “doing well” after being hospitalized last week for what he says was a heart attack.

Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL-Maplewood) announced on Monday that he went to the hospital for chest pain on Thursday, Jan. 18.

After he was examined, Fischer says health officials determined he had suffered a heart attack, and he then had surgery. Fischer says his doctors say he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Fischer adds he is grateful for the “quick response and excellent care” by the health professionals, and that he is looking forward to resuming his normal schedule.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out during my health scare,” Fischer said. “My situation is an important reminder for everyone to seek medical attention if something doesn’t seem normal. This is not the way I expected 2024 to start, but I am happy to report I am on the mend.”

Fischer, who represents House District 44A, is currently in his sixth term after being first elected in 2012. He serves as the chair of Human Services Policy Committee and also serves on the following committees:

Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy.

Health Finance and Policy.

Human Services Finance.