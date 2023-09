A fire at a Maplewood townhome on Tuesday left two people – including a firefighter – in need of treatment for heat exhaustion.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Dorland Road and Londin Lane East, just east of Battle Creek Regional Park in St. Paul.

Fire crews say a vehicle caught fire and then spread to at least one building.

No other details were immediately provided by fire officials. Check back for updates.