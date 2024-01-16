Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby canceled for second year in a row

The upcoming Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Event organizers say inconsistent ice and an upcoming warm spell caused them to cancel this year’s event which was scheduled for Feb. 3.

This would have been the event’s 49th year.

Last year’s event was canceled due to heavy snow covering the ice and poor ice conditions.

The committee said it will continue raffle sales for an Ice Castle Fish House and hold the drawing on March 16, 2024.

Next year’s derby is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2025.