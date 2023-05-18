Maple Grove Police respond to man barricaded with firearm

A man has barricaded himself with firearm at the 10200 block of Yorktown Ln., according to the Maple Grove Police Department.

Police are urging residents on Yorktown Ln. north of 102nd Ave. and south of 104th Pl. to shelter in place and stay away from windows and walls.

There have been no shots fired, according to authorities.

The Maple Grove Police Department stated this is an active situation and more information will be provided at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.