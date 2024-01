As many Minnesotans celebrated the calendar flipping to 2024, a couple at a Maple Grove hospital was a little preoccupied.

Doa Her and Thao Xiong welcomed their baby boy to the world at 12:20 a.m. Monday, making him the first baby of the year at North Memorial Health’s Maple Grove Hospital. He weighed in a 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Congratulations to their family!