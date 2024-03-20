Maple Grove home a ‘total loss’ after fire

A Maple Grove home will be considered a total loss after a fire, according to Fire Chief Tim Bush.

Fire crews and police responded to a fire under a deck on the 91000 block of Kirkwood Lane.

Officers who were first at the scene reported heavy fire.

After confirming occupants were out of the home, fire crews began to put out the fire. This effort was complicated by windy conditions, which caused the fire to rapidly spread, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.