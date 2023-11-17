Manure to blame for foul odor Thursday, MPCA says

Thursday might have been the last day this year to reach 60 degrees or higher in Minnesota. Unfortunately for those trying to enjoy the balmy weather, a rancid stench interrupted an otherwise perfect day.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the source is most likely from southwest Minnesota farmers fertilizing their fields with manure.

Winds from the southwest carried the odor up toward the Twin Cities, the MPCA explained.

We've gotten a lot of questions today about a manure odor. This odor is from manure applied as fertilizer on fields across southern MN. The strong WSW winds are pushing the odor northward. Despite the odor, observed air quality remains in the Green (Good) category. #mnwx — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) November 16, 2023

Other than the unpleasant smell, there’s no reason to worry; the MPCA said observed air quality remained in the green category, which is considered safe for everyone.