Mantorville firefighter earns Minnesota’s Firefighter of the Year Award

The award was presented Sunday night.

A firefighter from Mantorville was the recipient of Minnesota’s Firefighter of the Year award.

At the conference in Breezy Point Sunday night, Captain Annabell Hardwick with the Mantorville Fire Department was honored and given the award.

The award is presented to a firefighter in the state who has gone above and beyond in their community.

Captain Hardwick has been with the department for more than six years.

Officials with Mantorville Fire Department say they are incredibly proud to have her on their team.