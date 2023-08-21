Man’s body recovered from water at Quarry Park in Stearns County Saturday

A man is dead after Stearns County authorities pulled his body from the water at Quarry Park Saturday evening.

First responders said they were notified that a man dove into the water at Quarry #2 in Quarry Park and did not resurface just after 5 p.m. on August 19.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Ahmed Jarso, 23, of St. Cloud. He was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

A news release from officials say the man’s body was found near where he was last seen, in about 40 feet of water.