A man’s body was pulled from the Red River around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Moorhead Police Department said.

First responders were dispatched to Red River near a walking path in Gooseberry Park on a report of a body being found near the bank.

The man’s body had been in the water for an extended time, police said.

The body will be brought to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still open, police said.