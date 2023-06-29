Man’s body pulled from apartment pool in St. Paul, drowning suspected

A 19-year-old man’s body was pulled from an apartment building pool in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials say Ramsey County deputies with the water patrol unit were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Burns Avenue for reports of a drowning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he had “possibly been underwater in the indoor pool for as many as 30 minutes.”

He hasn’t yet been publicly identified, and an official cause of death is expected to be determined by the medical examiner.