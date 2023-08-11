Manning Avenue, eastbound I-94 ramp to close through August

Drivers who frequently use Manning Avenue to get to and from Interstate 94 in Washington County may need to find a different route starting Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The agency says the ramp for eastbound I-94 to Manning Avenue – as well as the Manning Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 – will be closed until 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 for pavement resurfacing.

The road updates are all a part of the I-94 Oakdale to St. Croix construction project.

A detour for the eastbound ramp to Manning Avenue will use Highway 95/St. Croix Trail, westbound I-94 and Manning Avenue.

A detour for Manning Avenue to eastbound I-94 can be found by using Manning Avenue to Hudson Road South, Highway 95 and then eastbound I-94.

