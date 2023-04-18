Mankato police to hold press conference on 13-year-old homicide cold case

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the Mankato Department of Public Safety (DPS) are holding a press conference Tuesday at noon regarding the disappearance and death of Matt Thomas Albrecht.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate Albrecht’s death, which they say happened under suspicious circumstances.

13 years ago, on April 16, 2010, Albrecht – who was 26 at the time – was working on a vehicle with his father when he walked away, towards 3rd Avenue and Chestnut Street in Mankato.

The Mankato DPS began looking into Albrecht’s disappearance on April 18, 2010. Partial remains were discovered in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Mankato in December of the same year.

Investigators are asking anyone with factual information to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507)-304-4863 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

