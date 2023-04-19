Mankato police cancel shelter in place alert, classes happening as scheduled within district

Mankato public safety officials say a shelter in place alert that was issued Tuesday is no longer in place as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Although the alert has been lifted, Mankato police say the area of Hoffman Road and Victory Drive, as well as Victory Drive and Marwood Drive, should be avoided.

In addition, community members should expect to see police in the area until the incident is fully resolved.

Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT 6:26 a.m.: The Mankato Public Safety Department has issued a shelter in place for part of the city.

According to the agency, the alert was issued late Tuesday afternoon due to shots being fired in the area, which includes Hoffman Road and Victory Drive as well as Victory Drive and Marwood Drive.

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said there had been no changes in the situation.

A few hours later, officials with Mankato Area Public Schools said all schools in the district will open at their normal time Wednesday, including Mankato East High School and Kennedy Elementary, which are near the Shelter in Place area.

District officials are continuing to discuss the situation with law enforcement.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Mankato Public Safety for updates, but no other details about the situation have been provided.

Check back for updates.