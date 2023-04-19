Mankato hobby store broken into, reward offered for information

Atlantis Hobby, a Mankato hobby store known for selling games, aquariums, and supplies, is recovering after a break-in early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the store.

The post said the store, located at 903 S Front Street, was broken into around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Pokémon as well as Magic the Gathering cards and products were taken.

An employee from Atlantis Hobby said the store was closed on Tuesday but back open for business on Wednesday at noon.

The store is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the return of inventory or an arrest.