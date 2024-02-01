Man with serious injuries after Forest Lake motorcycle crash

A man has serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle in Forest Lake on Wednesday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 29-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-35 North at 220th Street North when he left the road and hit a guardrail.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

State Patrol states that the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor.