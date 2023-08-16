Man with history of mental illness and civil commitments convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2020

A Ramsey County judge found a man guilty of a gruesome murder that happened in front of a 2-year-old boy and took the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Terrion Lamar Sherman, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Abigail Simpson.

Documents from a stipulated evidence trial show that prosecutors proved Sherman acted with “particular cruelty” when he beat and stabbed her to death in front of his 2-year-old nephew.

Court records show that Sherman had been committed to mental health treatment for past criminal offenses and was considered “chemically dependent” and “dangerous”.

His sentencing is set for the morning of Oct. 24.

RELATED: 23-year-old man charged in connection to St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood homicide

Police responded to Simpson’s apartment on the evening of Feb. 25, 2020, after neighbors called to report yelling and banging coming from her unit.

Arriving officers say they heard a small child crying and a man yell “Stay down or I will kill you.” They decided to break down the door when they no longer heard the child crying because they feared he was hurt.

Police then saw Sherman standing in the living room covered in blood. Simpson’s body was laying face down on the floor and was also covered in blood with “significant injuries to her face” according to the complaint.

A knife was recovered, and Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherman allowed himself to be arrested but kicked out the back window of the squad that was taking him to jail. He said he was on drugs, so medics took him to the hospital.

The complaint states that Sherman made a statement about “hitting the dog” and “punching her head off.”

While speaking with homicide investigators, Sherman said that his nephew “became possessed as a dog” and told him Simpson “was really a guy” according to the complaint.

Sherman said he and Simpson then began to argue and he went to the kitchen to grab a knife. He said that Simpson “came at him” so he punched her head against the radiator to defend himself, the complaint states. Sherman added that he blacked out and didn’t remember stabbing her.

When police asked if Sherman was taking any medications or using any drugs, he responded that he is prescribed drugs but does not need them because he “is not crazy” according to the complaint. He also denied using any other types of drugs.

Court documents state that Simpson was stabbed “32 times in her face, scalp and neck” and that many of her injuries came from being tossed around the apartment to the point where her face was unrecognizable. Simpson only weighed about 98 pounds.