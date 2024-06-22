Man who crashed motorcycle into State Patrol squad dies

Police say a man who crashed into a Minnesota State Patrol squad car in Minneapolis last week after a highway pursuit has died from his injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner notified investigators of the death on Friday.

As previously reported, state troopers were chasing the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, on a highway around 4 p.m. on June 14. Troopers gave up the pursuit once he went onto city streets, but a State Patrol helicopter remained in the air to monitor the suspect.

Police have not said what started the pursuit or which highway the motorcycle was coming from.

While heading north on Cedar Avenue, the motorcycle crashed into a State Patrol squad car that was stopped and had its lights at the intersection with 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died. The medical examiner will release his name in the coming days.

MPD is leading the crash investigation because it happened on city streets. The State Patrol is heading up the investigation of the pursuit.