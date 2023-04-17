Man treated at hospital after shooting in Minneapolis

A man was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say officers were called about a shooting in the 2800 block of 27th Avenue South at around 12:20 p.m.

There, officers found a man suffering from what police called a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say nobody had been arrested as of Sunday night but a gun was found.

The shooting remains under investigation.