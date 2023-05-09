Man, teen stabbed during altercation over stolen dirt bike

The Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police Department said a 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital for serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight with two teenagers. One of the teens was also stabbed.

A news release from police says that officers responded to a call of a man laying on Highway 169 who was waving for help and holding his stomach just after 4 p.m. Monday. He was later found to have stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen.

Police then got a another call about a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The boy then identified the man as 28-year-old Gabriel Chips of Onamia.

Investigators say that two teens, the 15-year-old boy and another 16-year-old boy, found Chips riding their dirt bike, which had been stolen.

The two teens then confronted Chips, and the 15-year-old and Chips started physically fighting, the news release states. Chips then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the back of the leg.

The news release alleges that the 16-year-old then disarmed Chips and used the same knife to repeatedly stab him in the neck, chest and abdomen.

Chips was then taken to Onamia Hospital with serious injuries and was later flown to North Memorial Trauma Center. The news release states he will be charged in Mille Lacs County District Court.

The 16-year-old accused of stabbing Chips was taken to the Lino Lakes Regional Detention Facility to await further charges.