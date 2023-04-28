Man suffers life-threatening injuries in north Minneapolis shooting

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in north Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:18 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North. They found shell casings in the area and began to canvas the area.

Officers then received information that a man was brought to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe the man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.

Other circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Forensic scientists processed the scene to collect evidence.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.