Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Faribault semi-truck crash

A 79-year-old man from South Dakota suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash between two semi trucks Wednesday morning in Faribault, according to an incident report from State Patrol.

Both semi trucks were driving southbound on Interstate 35 when they collided near milepost 62.

The 79-year-old was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The only information that was released on the driver of the other semi is that he is a 65-year-old from Kansas, but a spokesperson from State Patrol said he wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.