Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting outside Lake Street light rail stop

Police say a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Monday evening outside a south Minneapolis light rail stop.

According to Minneapolis police spokesman Aaron Rose, the victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot around 8:22 p.m. near the light rail station at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Officers provided first aid until the shooting victim could be taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators believe an argument preceded the shooting.

The victim’s wounds are considered life-threatening, Rose said.

Police have not announced any arrests.