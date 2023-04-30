Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Minneapolis

A man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after being found by Minneapolis police with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at the City Limits Apartments just after 9:30 p.m.

They then found the man inside an apartment building and treated his wounds until EMS took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police say they do not know the circumstances that led to the shooting at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.