A 61-year-old man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Cambridge on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report says that just after 7 p.m., the man was driving a 2016 Suzuki VL1500 south on Highway 65 near Main Street. The motorcycle hit debris in the road, causing it to lose control and crash.

The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.