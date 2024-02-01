Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV in St. Paul

A 52-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report by Minnesota State Patrol.

A 58-year-old woman was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on Highway 52 near Eaton Street around 2:51 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian who was walking westward in the northbound lanes, authorities said.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Highway 52 was temporarily closed while State Patrol responded to the crash, but has since reopened.