Man struck, killed by vehicle in Bloomington

A man is dead after he was struck by a car while walking in Bloomington late Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the City of Bloomington said officers were called to 96th Street East and Old Shakopee Road East around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

An initial investigation indicated an eastbound car on Old Shakopee Road hit a pedestrian in the curbside lane, officials say.

The 58-year-old pedestrian was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released as of this publishing.

The crash is being investigated by the Bloomington Police Department.